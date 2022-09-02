September 2, 2022
SERVED COLD:
William Barr, on Fox, says there's no legitimate reason for classified docs to be at Mar-a-Lago and doubts Trump declassified (Sonnet Swire, 9/02/22, CNN)
Former Attorney General William Barr appeared on Fox News on Friday to say there is no "legitimate reason" for classified documents to have been at Mar-a-Lago and cast doubt in the idea that they had somehow been declassified."No. I can't think of a legitimate reason why they should have been - could be taken out of government, away from the government if they are classified," Barr said of the documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida resort.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 2, 2022 5:45 PM
« IF WITCHES DON'T WANT TO BE HUNTED THEY NEED TO STOP WITCHING: | Main | INDEED, BEING A NOTORIOUS NATIVIST IS THE ESSENCE OF MAGAISM: »