SERVED COLD:

Former Attorney General William Barr appeared on Fox News on Friday to say there is no "legitimate reason" for classified documents to have been at Mar-a-Lago and cast doubt in the idea that they had somehow been declassified.





"No. I can't think of a legitimate reason why they should have been - could be taken out of government, away from the government if they are classified," Barr said of the documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida resort.