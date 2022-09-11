In the Latino-held seats, state Representatives Frank Moran, who represents Lawrence, Andover, and Methuen; Carlos González of Springfield; Andy X. Vargas of Haverhill; Jon Santiago of Boston; and Orlando Ramos, also of Springfield, all cruised to reelection. Representative Marcos Devers of Lawrence lost his primary to newcomer Latino candidate Francisco Paulino. On the state Senate side, Adam Gomez, who represents parts of Chicopee and Springfield, also won his unchallenged primary. They all are the presumptive winners since their races remain uncontested in the November general election. (Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, the first Hispanic woman elected to the state Senate, gave up reelection to run for governor.)





Meanwhile, of the potentially new Latino legislators, just Chelsea's Judith Garcia and Chicopee's Shirley Arriaga face an opponent in November. The rest, Sam Montaño of Boston, Manny Cruz of Salem, and Estela Reyes, Pavel Payano, and Paulino of Lawrence, will be unopposed on the ballot.



