AS EFFECTIVE AS THEIR JANUARY 6TH CAMPAIGN:

As Ukrainian forces continue to use Western-supplied weaponry to execute precision strikes on Russian military targets, the Russian response remains largely limited to the rhetorical realm. Military experts tell Newsweek that the reason behind the Kremlin's seeming restraint is simple: the Russian military is no longer able to deploy significant numbers of additional conventional forces to Ukraine in the short term.





"In the short-to-medium run, Russia isn't capable of generating much more effective conventional force than it has already deployed," said George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.