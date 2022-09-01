September 1, 2022
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Trump legal filing appears to contradict former president's defense for having documents (Jerry Dunleavy, September 01, 2022, Washington Examiner)
Former President Donald Trump appeared to contradict one of his key defenses for having top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in a new filing from his legal team.The confusion was created in the Trump team's filing in response to the DOJ's efforts to shoot down the former president's attempt to convince a federal judge to appoint a special master to review independently what the FBI had seized. In the filing, Trump's team agreed that any special master who is picked would need a top security clearance to review the records.However, that appeared to go against Trump's defense that he declassified everything before leaving office.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 1, 2022 5:11 PM