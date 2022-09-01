IT'S A RICO CASE::





The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida residence because, as federal prosecutors said in a fiery court filing Tuesday, they believed not only did the former president possess "dozens" of boxes "likely to contain classified information" but also that "efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation." In that search, the FBI said it did remove over 100 classified documents, some of which reportedly contained information about nuclear weapons. That's all part of just one investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act, the improper handling of federal records, and obstruction of a federal investigation.





Meanwhile, a second federal investigation is looking into the January 6 attack on the Capitol and broader efforts to overturn the 2020 election, an issue that obviously could implicate the man who spent most of the 2020 lame-duck period trying to erase his loss to President Joe Biden.





In Georgia, a number of Trump allies are being subpoenaed as part of a state criminal investigation into interference with the 2020 election in their state specifically. Trump consigliere Rudy Giuliani is a target of the investigation. Trump could also be implicated, and even criminally charged, before this Georgia investigation concludes. In a post-election call with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump told the state's top election official that he wants "to find 11,780 votes." Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes.





Then there are two separate New York investigations into the Trump Organization and Trump's web of surrounding businesses, which are investigating allegations that Trump misrepresented his companies' finances in order to obtain bank loans or to reduce taxes.





New York Attorney General Letitia James's investigation into these allegations is primarily civil (as in, non-criminal), but a parallel investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg already led to two indictments -- both the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted in July 2021.