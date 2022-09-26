NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Meloni's enemies list is familiar: "LGBT lobbies" that are out to harm women and the family by destroying "gender identity"; George Soros, an "international speculator," she has said, who finances global "mass immigration" that threatens a Great Replacement of white, native-born Italians. Meloni shows affinity for authoritarian strongmen: Like Marine Le Pen, until recently the leader of the National Rally party in France, Meloni has expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin--although she has muted that enthusiasm since his invasion of Ukraine.