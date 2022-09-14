September 14, 2022
THE SOLUTION TO POVERTY IS WEALTH:
Stunning stat: Child poverty hit record low in 2021 (Erica Pandey, 9/13/22, Axios)
The child poverty rate was 27.9% in 1993, but fell to a record low of 5.2% in 2021, according to new census data.Why it matters: Growing up poor affects every facet of adult life, from health to wealth."Fewer children growing up in poverty is good for the future," says Renee Ryberg, a co-author of a new report from Child Trends that digs into the data. "It's as simple as that."Not only are there immediate improvements to the well-being of kids and families, there are also long-term benefits for society, like lower rates of crime, lower health care costs and more tax revenue.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 14, 2022 12:00 AM