THE SOLUTION TO POVERTY IS WEALTH:

The child poverty rate was 27.9% in 1993, but fell to a record low of 5.2% in 2021, according to new census data.





Why it matters: Growing up poor affects every facet of adult life, from health to wealth.





"Fewer children growing up in poverty is good for the future," says Renee Ryberg, a co-author of a new report from Child Trends that digs into the data. "It's as simple as that."



