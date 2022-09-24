OTHER THAN THAT, HOW'S THE WINNING GOING?:

Military-aged men fled Russia in droves Friday, filling planes and causing traffic jams at border crossings to avoid being rounded up to fight in Ukraine following the Kremlin's partial military mobilization.





Queues stretching for 10 kilometers (6 miles) formed on a road leading to the southern border with Georgia, according to Yandex Maps, a Russian online map service.





The lines of cars were so long at the border with Kazakhstan that some people abandoned their vehicles and proceeded on foot -- just as some Ukrainians did after Russia invaded their country on February 24