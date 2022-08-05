YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT CANUTE?:

On August 1st, 2022, Eco Wave Power's engineering team met with representatives from the Israeli Electric Company (IEC) to coordinate the next steps for the actual grid connection works. Once connected to the grid, the EWP-EDF One wave energy pilot project will be the first time in the history of Israel that electricity produced by the power of the waves will be officially transmitted to Israel's national electric grid.

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.