August 5, 2022
AMEN:
Poll: Many Americans say 2nd Biden or Trump term would be 'worst thing that could happen' in 2024 (Andrew Romano, August 4, 2022, Yahoo!)
[A] plurality of registered voters now say it would be "the worst thing that could happen" if either President Biden (39%) or former President Donald Trump (41%) were to win the White House again in 2024, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.Only about half as many voters say a second Trump term would be "the best thing that could happen" (22%). A mere 8% say the same about a second Biden term.
