...AND CHEAPER...:

[E]ngineers have been racing to find ways to store green energy on a massive scale. Some of the solutions they've come up with are indeed huge--and weird. On this episode of "Power Moves," we explore the ways in which scientists are trying to bank electricity--and save us.

Switzerland is adding a much needed cog in the wheel to its energy supply with an underground hydropower plant that says it has capacity to store enough electricity to charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously.





Developers of the 2.2 billion Swiss franc ($2.30 billion) Nant de Drance plant in the canton of Valais, which came online in July, say the facility operates like a giant battery.





Its six turbines tucked in a cavern 600 metres below ground between the Emosson and Vieux Emosson reservoirs have capacity of 900 MW, making it one of the most powerful pumped storage plants in Europe.