TRAVELS WITH GEORGE:





Pelosi arrived with a congressional delegation on an unannounced visit late on Tuesday, defying China's repeated warnings, in what she said shows unwavering U.S. commitment to Taiwan's democracy.





"Our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan," Pelosi told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. read more





"Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that's the message we are bringing here, today."





Addressing parliament, Pelosi said new U.S. legislation aimed at strengthening the American chip industry to compete with China "offers greater opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan economic cooperation."





"We thank you for your leadership. We want the world to recognise that," Pelosi told Tsai, who Beijing suspects of pushing for formal independence - a red line for China.



