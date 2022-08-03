WORKING IN A RED LIGHT DISTRICT:

Now, the company has banned all internal meetings longer than five minutes, keeps all client meetings to 30 minutes and has introduced a "traffic light" system to prevent unnecessary disturbances -- colleagues have a light on their desk, and set it to 'green' if they are happy to talk, 'amber' if they are busy but available to speak, and 'red' if they do not want to be interrupted.





Unity, a public relations agency in London, has introduced a "traffic light" system -- employees have a light on their desk set it to 'green' if they are happy to talk, 'amber' if they are busy but available to speak, and 'red' if they do not want to be interrupted.

Unity, a public relations agency in London, has introduced a "traffic light" system -- employees have a light on their desk set it to 'green' if they are happy to talk, 'amber' if they are busy but available to speak, and 'red' if they do not want to be interrupted.





Until last month, Iceland had conducted the world's biggest pilot of a four-day work week. Between 2015 and 2019, the country put 2,500 of its public sector workers through two trials.





Crucially, those trials found no corresponding drop in productivity -- and a dramatic increase in employee well-being.