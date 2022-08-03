August 3, 2022
POORLY DESIGNED, BUT WORKING:
First to USA TODAY: Uninsured rate hit record low of 8%, HHS analysis shows (Maureen Groppe, 8/03/22, USA TODAY)
A record low 8% of Americans lacked health insurance at the start of the year, according to an analysis by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided first to USA TODAY.More than 5 million people have gained coverage since 2020, according to the department's review of household survey data.
All Republican petulance did is prevent us from having an efficient system.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 3, 2022 12:00 AM