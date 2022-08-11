TIME FOR THE INSURRECTION SAY THE INSURRECTIONISTS:

Threats and calls to arms have been widespread in the corners of the internet favored by right-wing extremists since Trump himself announced the search of his Florida home. Reactions included the ubiquitous "Lock and load" and calls for federal agents and even US Attorney General Merrick Garland to be assassinated.





On Gab -- a social media site popular with white supremacists and antisemites -- one poster going by the name of Stephen said he was awaiting "the call" to mount an armed revolution.





"All it takes is one call. And millions will arm up and take back this country. It will be over in less than 2 weeks," the post said.