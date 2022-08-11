THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Around lunchtime on June 3, a senior Justice Department national security supervisor and three FBI agents arrived at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida to discuss boxes with government records sitting in a basement storage room along with suits, sweaters and golf shoes.





A few days later, the FBI sent a note asking that a stronger lock be installed on the storage room door, signing off: "Thank you. Very truly yours, Jay Bratt, chief of counterintelligence and export control section."





In the following weeks, however, someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club after the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes earlier in the year, people familiar with the matter said. And Justice Department officials had doubts that the Trump team was being truthful regarding what material remained at the property, one person said. Newsweek earlier reported on the source of the FBI's information.





Two months later, two dozen Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were back at Mar-a-Lago with a warrant predicated on convincing a federal magistrate judge that there was evidence a crime may have been committed. After hours at the property, the agents took the boxes away in a Ryder truck.





Many elements of what happened between those events--one seemingly cordial, the other unheard of--remain unknown. But the episode points to a sharp escalation in the Justice Department's inquiry into Mr. Trump, which also includes an investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol.