IT'S AN EVER MORE UNIPOLAR WORLD:





Satellite imagery from U.S.-based Planet Labs shows at least eight Russian warplanes damaged or destroyed from massive explosions that took place on Tuesday at Russia's Saky airbase in Crimea.





The Kremlin has denied that any planes were damaged in the blasts that it says killed one person, injured 14 more and damaged nearby houses. [...]





Russia's arms industry is a major export sector for the country, but it's now likely to face problems in fulfilling some of its orders because of the strain on capacity from the war in Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence briefing on Twitter.





"Russia is highly unlikely to be capable of fulfilling some export orders for armoured fighting vehicles because of the exceptional demand for vehicles for Russia's own forces in Ukraine, and the increasing effect of Western sanctions," the ministry wrote.





Its "military industrial capacity is now under significant strain, and the credibility of many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces' poor performance in the Ukraine war," the post added.