August 31, 2022
THEY DO HATE THEM SOME SWALWELL:
Homophobic Creep Threatens to Kill Eric Swalwell at His Office (Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling, Aug. 30, 2022, Daily Beast)
A staffer for California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) fielded a threatening call Tuesday when a man claimed he was en route to the lawmaker's office with an assault rifle to kill him. The intern who fielded the call said the unidentified man went on a "rant regarding gay issues," using homophobic slurs a number of times and asked for Swalwell's current location, according to a statement. The intern, who Swalwell noted is just one month into her job, reported that the man then threatened to kill the former Trump impeachment manager.
