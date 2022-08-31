August 31, 2022
THEY ARE RIGHT TO FEAR HANSEL:
Dems Double Down on Backing for Burns in NH-02 GOP Primary (Michael Graham, 8/30/22, NH Journal)
Democrats continue to pour mail into the Second Congressional District GOP primary on behalf of pro-Trump candidate Bob Burns, and now they have added a nearly $100,000 TV ad buy to the mix. It is a tactic Democrats have used across the county to promote Republicans they believe will be easier to defeat in November.As NHJournal first reported, GOP primary voters have received a series of direct mail pieces, with no identification or disclaimers, from Reynolds DeWalt, a Democratic mail shop in New Bedford, Mass. The mailers tout Burns' pro-Trump stance and contrast him with GOP competitor, Keene Mayor George Hansel.
