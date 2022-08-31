THANKS, VLAD!:

Resistance to nuclear power is starting to ebb around the world with support from a surprising group: environmentalists.





This change of heart spans the globe, and is being prompted by climate change, unreliable electrical grids and fears about national security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





In California, the state's last remaining power plant -- Diablo Canyon, situated on the Pacific Coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles -- long scheduled to be scrapped, may now remain open. Governor Gavin Newsom, a longtime opponent of the plant, is seeking to extend its lifespan through at least 2029.





It's a remarkable turnaround in a state where anti-nuclear activists and progressive Democratic lawmakers have fought with great success to rid the state of nuclear power.





Last week, Japan's prime minister said the country is restarting idled nuclear plants and considering building new ones. This is a sharp reversal for the country that largely abandoned nuclear after the tsunami-led disaster at the Fukushima plant in 2011.



