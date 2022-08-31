THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

Australia's world-leading rooftop solar uptake has delivered some more records for the National Electricity Market, including a new winter minimum operational demand low of 14,159 megawatts, recorded last week. [...]





At the same time as the new NEM record was set on the weekend, AEMO says grid-scale and rooftop solar were providing around 50% of generation, wind was at 8% of the mix and coal at 42%. [...]



