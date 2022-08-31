August 31, 2022
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Solar squeezes out coal to set new record low for demand on national grid (Sophie Vorrath, 31 August 2022, Renew Economy)
Australia's world-leading rooftop solar uptake has delivered some more records for the National Electricity Market, including a new winter minimum operational demand low of 14,159 megawatts, recorded last week. [...]At the same time as the new NEM record was set on the weekend, AEMO says grid-scale and rooftop solar were providing around 50% of generation, wind was at 8% of the mix and coal at 42%. [...]The significance of this, of course, is that the more rooftop solar production, the less demand for fossil fuels, and it is the coal fleet in particular that gets crunched.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 31, 2022 12:00 AM