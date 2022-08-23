August 23, 2022
THE WAR OF GERMAN INDEPENDENCE:
Germany and Canada sign hydrogen deal (Deutsche-Welle, 8/23/22)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a deal on Tuesday for Germany to import green hydrogen from Canada. [...]At a press briefing in Toronto Tuesday, Scholz said Canada was the partner of choice, as Germany moves away from Russian energy imports at "warp speed.""Your country has almost boundless potential to become a superpower in sustainable energy and sustainable resource production," he said.
