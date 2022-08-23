August 23, 2022
THANKS, VLAD!:
Hard-Won Unity: Polls Show Russian Invasion Is Transforming Ukrainian Self-Identity ( Aleksander Palikot, 8/23/22, RFE)
Ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24 and six months after Russia launched its large-scale invasion of the country, opinion polls indicate growing unity on key issues among Ukrainians and a widespread unwillingness to make any territorial concessions to Moscow."Ukrainians are united like never before, but it's a hard-won unity" Anton Hrushetskiy, deputy director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), told RFE/RL.According to a poll conducted by KIIS in July, a historic 85 percent of Ukrainians identify themselves above all as citizens of Ukraine, as opposed to residents of their region, representatives of an ethnic minority, or some other identifier.
