LAUGHINGSTOCK:

The most notable aspect of Donald Trump's reaction to the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago has been the difference between what Trump has said in public, and what Trump attorneys have said in court. At rallies, in fundraising emails, and in the empty wastes of the Truth Social platform, Trump has flung spittle in all directions and accused the FBI, DOJ, National Archives, and President Biden of every form of harassment. But in court ... crickets.





Finally, on Monday evening, Trump actually followed up two weeks of threats with some action. His crack legal team marched straight to the court of a judge that Trump appointed. There, they dropped a motion for a "special master" to oversee the handling of documents seized in the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago and for the return of some of the documents taken.





While this move finally allows Trump to address the "Why doesn't he go to court?" question that popped up in any discussion of the FBI search, it generates a lot more questions. Like ... why is it that Donald Trump never seems capable of securing anyone competent for his legal team? Because the biggest thing that Trump's filing has generated from the legal community is laughter.





On Tuesday, the court had to tell Trump's team they needed a do-over. Because they failed to even properly file the ridiculous motion.





And another update. The court--meaning the Trump-appointed judge hearing this case--has responded again by asking Trump's legal team to answer a few questions. Questions like ... what the hell is this thing?



