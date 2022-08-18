August 18, 2022

THE lEFT/rIGHT HATES IT BECAUSE IT IS CONSERVATIVE:

Once hated by the left, FBI is now US conservatives' evil demon (AFP, August 18, 2022)

"It's the world turned upside down," said Kenneth O'Reilly, a retired University of Alaska historian, who has written books about the FBI and politics.

According to O'Reilly, the FBI has historically been a "deeply conservative institution" with a bipartisan constituency in Washington.

To hate America is to hate its guardians.





