August 18, 2022
THE lEFT/rIGHT HATES IT BECAUSE IT IS CONSERVATIVE:
Once hated by the left, FBI is now US conservatives' evil demon (AFP, August 18, 2022)
"It's the world turned upside down," said Kenneth O'Reilly, a retired University of Alaska historian, who has written books about the FBI and politics.According to O'Reilly, the FBI has historically been a "deeply conservative institution" with a bipartisan constituency in Washington.
To hate America is to hate its guardians.
