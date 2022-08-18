August 18, 2022
THANKS, VLAD!:
Russia took Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Now, Kyiv is fighting back (Holly Ellyatt, 8/18/22, CNBC)
When Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 little was done to stop it or actively help Ukraine get its territory back, a salient point given Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor that begun earlier this year.But now, Ukraine appears to be finally in a position to fight back on the peninsula with a spate of recent incidents in which Russian military positions and infrastructure in Crimea have been damaged.These, it's believed, are likely to be a part of Ukraine's tentative counteroffensive in the south as it seeks to dislodge the occupying forces and eventually reclaim its territory, once and for all.
Nationalism doesn't work.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 18, 2022 8:39 AM
