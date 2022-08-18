WE GET STUFF WRONG:

August 18, 2022
Freezing Cold Takes Is the Sports Twitter We Deserve (KIRK MILLER, 8/18/22, Inside Hook)
The world of bad sports takes is vast and mostly unchecked -- somehow, that awful Colin Cowherd or Mad Dog Russo or [irksome local sports columnist of your choice] prediction you heard yesterday or last year or even decades ago goes unacknowledged or gets blatantly contradicted, often with no repercussion.And that's where Fred Segal comes in. A lawyer by trade, Segal now runs Freezing Cold Takes, a social media site that digs up quotes and predictions from members of the sports world that have aged poorly (with an occasional potshot at overeager fans or a terrible non-sports prediction thrown in for laughs).
