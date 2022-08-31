DONALD WHO?:

Some Republicans are blaming the media for hyping the revelations, per Politico. Others insist there's something vaguely amiss about the timing of the search. Still others say the documents aren't harboring serious secrets, which is contradicted by already-known facts.





But the responses mostly have a halfhearted quality. Among those Republicans, at least, gone is the full-throated rage that initially treated Trump as uniformly a victim and the search as wholly illegitimate.





Why? Well, as the Times piece documents, Trump is again a big story on terms unfavorable to Republicans. The political dynamic has shifted amid numerous factors: Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices overturning Roe v. Wade, revelations about Trump's effort to destroy our democracy and, now, the drumbeat of devastating facts about his harboring of state secrets.



