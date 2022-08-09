THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH:

China's dominance is inexorably linked to the size of its population. It has long been the world's most populous country. A technologically advanced society, with a great army of young workers and soldiers, is inevitably a power to be reckoned with. Only three years ago the UN predicted that in a decade China would reach a population peak of 1.46 billion. But what if these forecasts are dramatically wrong? What if China's sabre-rattling masks a fear of a demographic collapse - a baby bust?



