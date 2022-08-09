August 9, 2022
THE POPULAR GOVERNMENT OF THE NATION OF PALESTINE:
Another Gaza conflict, but with a difference: Hamas sat it out. (Patrick Kingsley, 8/08/22, New York Times)
Hamas is still a military force that opposes Israel's existence and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and the United States. But unlike Islamic Jihad, it is also a ruling administration and a social movement. Though authoritarian, Hamas is sensitive to public opinion in the enclave and must also deal, if only indirectly, with Israel to assuage the most restrictive aspects of a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade that was enforced after the group took power and has decimated living conditions in Gaza.By holding fire over the weekend, Hamas showed sensitivity to Palestinian fatigue at the prospect of yet another confrontation with Israel, at least the sixth during Hamas's tenure. It also suggested that Hamas was wary of losing several small but significant economic measures that Israel has offered Gaza since the last major confrontation in May 2021, including 14,000 Israeli work permits that boosted the strip's economy.In a briefing for reporters Monday, a senior Israeli official, speaking anonymously to discuss the issue more freely, said the Israeli policy of offering more work permits over the past year had played a significant role in keeping Hamas away from this round of fighting. The official said this would encourage Israel to step up the approach in the future.
Hamas is not a terrorist organization.
