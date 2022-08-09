THE CHILDREN OF ABRAHAM:

It wasn't my first time opening a New Testament, but certainly my first time reading it all through, slowly, together with a large stack of secondary literature. And so began the real shock - I absolutely loved it.





Jews don't read the New Testament. It's not just that it's not part of the Jewish Bible (it isn't). And it's not just that Jews don't accept it as authoritative (we don't). It's that we don't think that it has anything to do with us. We tend to believe that the New Testament belongs to Christians, and that's that. So unless you're a scholar, Israeli tour guide or someone particularly interested in world religions, Jews just don't read the New Testament. Ever. It kind of scares us, frankly. As if somehow reading it is traitorous, or it might magically turn us into Christians.



