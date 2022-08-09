ALWAYS AND ONLY ELECT GOVERNORS:

[I]n a deeply divided and partisan Washington, Raimondo is the rare politician who draws high praise from such disparate sources as conservative Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker and progressive "Squad" member and Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib.





"Gina Raimondo might be the best appointment Joe Biden has made during his time in office," Wicker said.





"I've never had a secretary this transparent," said Tlaib.



