August 9, 2022
ALWAYS AND ONLY ELECT GOVERNORS:
How working on the 'CHIPS' bill made Gina Raimondo a favorite Cabinet secretary on Capitol Hill (Tal Kopan, August 8, 2022, Boston Globe)
[I]n a deeply divided and partisan Washington, Raimondo is the rare politician who draws high praise from such disparate sources as conservative Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker and progressive "Squad" member and Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib."Gina Raimondo might be the best appointment Joe Biden has made during his time in office," Wicker said."I've never had a secretary this transparent," said Tlaib.Top congressional players on the bill touted Raimondo's bipartisan and business sensibilities as a former venture capital executive, saying they were crucial in the negotiations on the legislation, which is designed to alleviate the nation's supply chain issues by spurring semiconductor manufacturers to build factories in the United States.
She should have been the VP pick as she's nearly the only one in the Administration capable of governing the country.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2022 12:00 AM