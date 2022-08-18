THE ANGLOSPHERIC ADVANTAGE:

It turns out there's a significant positive relationship between democracy and happiness.





"A more democratic system is likely to produce political outcomes that are closer to the preferences of the citizens than a system with less democratic elements. [...] a greater exposure to democracy can be expected to raise individuals's well-being."





So write scholars David Dorn, Justina A. V. Fischer, Gebhard Kirchgässner and Alfonso Sousa-Poza. They conducted a cross-national analysis of twenty-eight countries using data collected during an International Social Survey Program (ISSP) survey. They found that, "even after controlling for culture, income and numerous individual socio-demographic characteristics," like language and religion, there was a "positive and significant relationship between democracy and happiness."





Having some kind of say in governance, it seems, is a good for mental and emotional well-being.