NOTHING EASIER THAN BATTERY INNOVATION:

EV and battery storage giant Tesla has quietly increased the size of its Megapack battery modules by around 50%, indicating what many believe to be a long-awaited switch to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.





The company has made no official announcement that it is increasing the size of its Megapack batteries, or the chemistry switch, but keen-eyed Tesla-watchers noticed this week that the order page for Tesla's Megapack had updated figures.





This indicated a single Megapack was 50% more powerful than it was just two months ago, with energy storage capacity of 3.9MWh per single Megapack and a power rating of 1.9MW.