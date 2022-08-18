August 18, 2022
NOTHING EASIER THAN BATTERY INNOVATION:
Tesla boosts size and rating of Megapack battery module by 50 per cent (Joshua S Hill, 18 August 2022, Renew Economy)
EV and battery storage giant Tesla has quietly increased the size of its Megapack battery modules by around 50%, indicating what many believe to be a long-awaited switch to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.The company has made no official announcement that it is increasing the size of its Megapack batteries, or the chemistry switch, but keen-eyed Tesla-watchers noticed this week that the order page for Tesla's Megapack had updated figures.This indicated a single Megapack was 50% more powerful than it was just two months ago, with energy storage capacity of 3.9MWh per single Megapack and a power rating of 1.9MW.
