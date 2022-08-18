ALL JOE HAS TO DO IS NOT BE DONALD:

The United States and Taiwan have agreed on terms for negotiating a series of bilateral trade agreements over the strong objections of Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory.





"We plan to pursue an ambitious schedule for achieving high-standard commitments and meaningful outcomes covering the eleven trade areas in the negotiating mandate that will help build a fairer, more prosperous and resilient 21st century economy," Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said in a statement.