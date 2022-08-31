August 31, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Jan. 6 Proud Boy rioter who approached Chuck Schumer and who made antisemitic jokes in chat sentenced to 4.5 years (RON KAMPEAS, AUGUST 30, 2022, JTA)
A federal judge handed down a 55-month prison sentence to a 40-year-old Proud Boy initiate who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 and rushed toward Sen. Chuck Schumer.The prosecution's sentencing recommendation noted that Joshua Pruitt, in his efforts to impress other Proud Boys, a far-right group, made antisemitic comments in encrypted chats.
Which is certainly how you impress Trumpists.
