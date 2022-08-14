August 14, 2022
STOP IT ALL:
U.S. to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado over climate impact (Karen Graham, August 13, 2022, Digital Journal)
Under a legal settlement, the Bureau of Land Management has agreed not to issue any new oil and gas leases on 2.2 million acres of Colorado public land after environmental groups alleged its current management plan failed to consider climate impacts.
There's no point pretending you don't know the impact.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 14, 2022 12:00 AM
