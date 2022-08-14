OPEN IMMIGRATION IS THE ANTI-INFLATION POLICY:

Salespeople, food servers, postal workers -- "Help Wanted" ads are proliferating across the United States, as companies struggle to deal with a worker shortage caused by the pandemic, a rash of early retirements and restrictive immigration laws.





More than 10 million openings went unfilled in June, according to government data, while fewer than six million people were seeking work, even as employers desperately try to boost hiring amid a frenzy of consumer spending.



