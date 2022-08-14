August 14, 2022
OPEN IMMIGRATION IS THE ANTI-INFLATION POLICY:
'Now Hiring': US employers struggle to find enough workers (AFP, August 13, 2022)
Salespeople, food servers, postal workers -- "Help Wanted" ads are proliferating across the United States, as companies struggle to deal with a worker shortage caused by the pandemic, a rash of early retirements and restrictive immigration laws.More than 10 million openings went unfilled in June, according to government data, while fewer than six million people were seeking work, even as employers desperately try to boost hiring amid a frenzy of consumer spending."We have a lot of jobs, but not enough workers to fill them," the US Chamber of Commerce, which represents American companies, said in a statement.
All Joe had to do was not be Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 14, 2022 12:00 AM