VIOLENCE IS THEIR ONLY ALTERNATIVE SINCE THEIR IDEOLOGY IS SO REPELLENT:

Yesterday, my friend and Atlantic colleague Peter Wehner published an ominous and prescient piece that highlighted the extraordinary spike in violent rhetoric after the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Later that morning, an armed man named Ricky Walter Shiffer tried to enter the FBI's Cincinnati office, an act that triggered a chase and a firefight that ultimately killed him. He had reportedly been at the Capitol on January 6.





While I monitored reports about the attack on the FBI, I also read that Temple Beth David had canceled its beachside Shabbat service after one of its congregants, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart--the judge who reportedly issued the Trump search warrant--faced an avalanche of online threats.



