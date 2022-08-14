August 14, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump lawyer told Justice Dept. that classified material had been returned, New York Times reports (Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush, 8/13/22, New York Times)
The written declaration was made after a visit June 3 to Mar-a-Lago by Jay I. Bratt, the top counterintelligence official in the Justice Department's national security division.The existence of the signed declaration, which has not previously been reported, is a possible indication that Trump or his team were not fully forthcoming with federal investigators about the material. And it could help explain why a potential violation of a criminal statute related to obstruction was cited by the department as one basis for seeking the warrant used to carry out the daylong search of the former president's home Monday, an extraordinary step that generated political shock waves.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 14, 2022 12:00 AM
