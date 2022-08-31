August 31, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Lebanon looks to expand solar arrays, possibly selling power to city buyers (FRANCES MIZE, 8/31/22, Valley News)
The city can continue expanding its collection of municipal solar arrays with help from legislation passed in the state Senate this summer.This July, Lebanon City Management approved the next phase of City Solar, which launched in 2019 with the installation of solar arrays at seven city-owned sites, including the wastewater plant and water plant. Solar is measured by how much it produces at its peak output, known as the "DC rating," and the panels installed in the initial rollout account for 770 kilowatts of power. This meets about 16% of the city's total annual electric load.SB 321, passed in the Statehouse in June, keeps the ball rolling. The bill permits cities to generate up to 2 megawatts of power and sell it to buyers within the boundaries of the municipality without incurring transmission and distribution costs. One of these pilot programs is allowed for each of the four electric utilities in the state.
