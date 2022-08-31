...AND CHEAPER...:

The city can continue expanding its collection of municipal solar arrays with help from legislation passed in the state Senate this summer.





This July, Lebanon City Management approved the next phase of City Solar, which launched in 2019 with the installation of solar arrays at seven city-owned sites, including the wastewater plant and water plant. Solar is measured by how much it produces at its peak output, known as the "DC rating," and the panels installed in the initial rollout account for 770 kilowatts of power. This meets about 16% of the city's total annual electric load.



