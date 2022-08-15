NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Former US President Donald Trump gave Israel a green light to annex large parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank, days before announcing his controversial so-called 'Vision for Peace', according to a letter released by Israeli media.





The three-page letter dated 26 January 2020 sets out the Trump Administration's vision for the Palestinian territories which included Israel annexing large parts of the West Bank and leaving only slivers of land for a Palestinian state, sparking fury on the Arab street.





It would soon become US foreign policy when unveiled in the so-called 'Trump peace plan' two days later, which would see Israel take the Jordan Valley regions and annex illegal West Bank settlements.





The plan also demanded other huge sacrifices to Palestinian sovereignty such as giving Israel full control over its borders.





It coincided with a US-brokered normalisation push between Israel and some Arab states - the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.