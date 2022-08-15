IT'S OUR PARTY, NOT THEIRS:

Former President Donald Trump was painfully at odds with the philosophy of the GOP -- a party to which he had come late and opportunistically. Where his predecessors had sought to limit government, he liked to mobilize the full resources of the state against people who crossed him.





There was something unmanly about the way his erstwhile conservative critics rushed to abase themselves before him, abandoning their previous convictions and raging at the handful of Reaganite commentators who stuck to theirs. I continue to believe that, had the Republicans seized any of their numerous opportunities to ditch the Donald and replace him with former Vice President Mike Pence, they would now hold both Congress and the White House.





But I never gave up on the party itself. When I spoke privately to its leading figures, including several who in public went along with Trump's most boorish, cowardly, and self-centered pronouncements, I was reassured that they were still republican in the basic sense of recognizing that the republic is bigger than the people running it.



