THE TRUMP BRAND (profanity alert)

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for making threats against the FBI on the right-wing social media website Gab after special agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week.





Adam Bies was charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal law enforcement official after the social media exploitation team in the FBI's National Threat Operations Section referred a tip about a Gab post by the user "BlankFocus." The user, according to a FBI affidavit, posted that employees of the bureau deserved to die.