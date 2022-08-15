August 15, 2022
THE TRUMP BRAND (profanity alert)
Pennsylvania man arrested for threats against FBI after Mar-a-Lago search (Ryan J. Reilly, 8/15/22, NBC News)
A Pennsylvania man was arrested for making threats against the FBI on the right-wing social media website Gab after special agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week.Adam Bies was charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal law enforcement official after the social media exploitation team in the FBI's National Threat Operations Section referred a tip about a Gab post by the user "BlankFocus." The user, according to a FBI affidavit, posted that employees of the bureau deserved to die.
By their hysteria about the FBI shall you know them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 15, 2022 5:00 PM