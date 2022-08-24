August 24, 2022
HE REALLY OUGHT TO STOP CONFESSING:
Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get 'My' Top Secret Documents Back (ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, ADAM RAWNSLEY, AUGUST 23, 2022, Rolling Stone)
The ex-president has been demanding that his team find a way to recover "all" of the official documents that Trump has long referred to as "mine" -- including the highly sensitive and top secret ones.Sources close to Trump agree with outside legal experts that such a sweeping legal maneuver would be a long-shot, at best. "I hate to break it to the [former] president, but I do not think he is going to get all [the] top-secret documents back," says one Trump adviser. "That ship has probably sailed."Further, several longtime Trump advisers say they want absolutely nothing to do with the now-infamous boxes of documents, fearing that any knowledge of them could invite an unwanted knock on the door from the feds. "Who would want any of that back? ... If it is what they say it is, keep them the hell away," a second adviser says.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 24, 2022 12:00 AM