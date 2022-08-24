HE REALLY OUGHT TO STOP CONFESSING:





The ex-president has been demanding that his team find a way to recover "all" of the official documents that Trump has long referred to as "mine" -- including the highly sensitive and top secret ones.





Sources close to Trump agree with outside legal experts that such a sweeping legal maneuver would be a long-shot, at best. "I hate to break it to the [former] president, but I do not think he is going to get all [the] top-secret documents back," says one Trump adviser. "That ship has probably sailed."



