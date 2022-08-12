August 12, 2022
IT'S NOT AS IF HE WAS GOING TO READ THEM:
FBI Recovered 11 Sets of Classified Documents in Trump Search, Inventory Shows (Alex Leary, Aruna Viswanatha and Sadie Gurman, Aug. 12, 2022, WSJ)
FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home Monday removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities, according to a search warrant released by a Florida court Friday.The Federal Bureau of Investigation agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Mr. Trump's ally Roger Stone, a list of items removed from the property shows. Also included in the list was information about the "President of France," according to the three-page list. The list is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the warrant to search the premises which was granted by a federal magistrate judge in Florida.The list includes references to one set of documents marked as "Various classified/TS/SCI documents," an abbreviation that refers to top-secret/sensitive compartmented information. It also says agents collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents.
He is who these guys always swore Hillary was.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2022 5:30 PM