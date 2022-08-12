"I'M STILL FINISHING MY MEATBALLS!":





Get ready for your shortest walk-through of an Ikea store yet because Electrify America is bringing its fast charging EV network to more than 25 Ikea locations in the US (via Electrek).





The plan includes installing more than 220 individual fast chargers capable of charging up to 350kW speeds at Ikea stores in 18 different states. The first public chargers will make an appearance by the end of the year and the rest by the end of 2023.





"This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultra-fast public chargers to our stores for the first time but it will also help us take a big leap as we work towards our targets to become circular and climate positive," said Ikea US CEO Javier Quiñones. Ikea set that climate goal for 2030, but more ambitiously, the company plans to fully electrify its deliveries by 2025.