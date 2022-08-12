THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





The Trump Organization and former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg couldn't shake the Manhattan District Attorney's bombshell fraud case on Friday, as a New York judge nixed their bid to dismiss the case.





The decision caps off a stunning week for former President Donald Trump that included federal agents searching his Mar-a-Lago estate and a deposition with the New York Attorney General in which he pleaded the Fifth more than 400 times. [...]





On top of that, a civil suit by several people who say Trump Tower security roughed them up during a 2015 protest is slated for trial next month.