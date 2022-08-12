August 12, 2022
ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:
FBI search warrant shows Trump under investigation for potential obstruction of justice, Espionage Act violations (BETSY WOODRUFF SWAN, KYLE CHENEY and NICHOLAS WU, 08/12/2022, Politico)
A search warrant newly unsealed on Friday reveals that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act and removed classified documents from the former president's Florida estate earlier this week.A receipt accompanying the search warrant, viewed by POLITICO in advance of its unsealing, shows that Trump possessed documents including a handwritten note; documents marked with "TS/SCI," which indicates one of the highest levels of government classification; and another item labeled "Info re: President of France."Also among the items taken from Mar-a-Lago this week: An item labeled "Executive grant of clemency re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr.," a reference to one of Trump's closest confidants who received a pardon in late 2020.The warrant shows federal law enforcement was investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice and violating the Espionage Act -- which can encompass crimes beyond spying, such as the refusal to return national security documents upon request. Conviction under the statutes can result in imprisonment or fines.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2022 5:49 PM
« "I'M STILL FINISHING MY MEATBALLS!": | Main | YEAH, BUT HILLARY'S EMAILS TO MACRON....OR SOMETHING...: »