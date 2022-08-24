August 24, 2022
PITY THE POOR LUDDITES:
Wind turbine blades can be recast into candy and nappies, says new research (Anna Pradhan, 24 August 2022, Renew Economy)
Scientists at Michigan State University say they have found a way to recycle wind turbine blades into gummy bears, nappies, and other everyday items.The fibreglass blades of a wind turbine have provide difficult to repurpose, with many ending up in landfill at the end of their life cycle, leading to concerted efforts to find ways to recycle them.But Michigan State scientists say they have created a new kind of turbine resin which can be continuously recast into new blades, or other materials including plastic, car taillights, kitchen countertops, and even nappies and candy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 24, 2022 12:00 AM